Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by South State CORP.

South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,097 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

Shares of UNP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $220.77. 60,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.56. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $161.41 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The company has a market cap of $146.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

