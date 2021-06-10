Uniswap Hits Market Cap of $13.33 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. One Uniswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.18 or 0.00063649 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $13.33 billion and $395.17 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000626 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001751 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000089 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 64.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Uniswap Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 575,122,050 coins. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here . Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling Uniswap

