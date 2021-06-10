United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,232,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 610,906 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.40% of United Natural Foods worth $304,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 101.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

United Natural Foods stock opened at $34.26 on Thursday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 50,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,545,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,423 shares of company stock worth $10,234,213. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNFI. MKM Partners boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.