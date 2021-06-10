United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $243.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $224.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.86% from the stock’s previous close.

UPS has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.

Shares of UPS opened at $201.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.82. The stock has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $642,000. Meyer Handelman Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

