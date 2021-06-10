United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $237.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $237.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.88% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.00.
United Parcel Service stock opened at $201.06 on Thursday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The firm has a market cap of $175.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About United Parcel Service
United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.
