University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of University Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIB) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 2,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.67.

About University Bancorp (OTCMKTS:UNIB)

University Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for University Bank that provides various personal, business, and community banking services in the United States. It offers checking, NOW, savings, money market, time deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's consumer loans include home equity installment, short term, automobile, personal, and recreational vehicle loans, as well as home equity lines of credits; and commercial and small business loans comprise commercial real estate, equipment, small business, and non-profit loans, as well as working capital lines of credit.

