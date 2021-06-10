Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UNM. Citigroup boosted their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.76.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Unum Group by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 31,031 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Unum Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Unum Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 28,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Unum Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,735,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,754,000 after acquiring an additional 246,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

