Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Insider Sells $2,022,947.10 in Stock

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
URBN traded up $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $38.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,965,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,323. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3,820.82, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29.
Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Urban Outfitters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.
Urban Outfitters Company Profile
Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.
