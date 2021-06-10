UREEQA (URQA) Market Cap Hits $1.03 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 10th. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. UREEQA has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $192,165.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.20 or 0.00174246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00199591 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $468.73 or 0.01292216 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,179.04 or 0.99740967 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

