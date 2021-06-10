Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UBA. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 113,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,872. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $791.13 million, a PE ratio of 93.48 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 428,513 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after purchasing an additional 396,430 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $5,109,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 221,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

