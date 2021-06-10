Urus Price Tops $12.25 (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Urus coin can now be bought for about $12.25 or 0.00033489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Urus has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Urus has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and $1.00 million worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00062258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00023495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00840238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00088813 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,090.15 or 0.08447370 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Urus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.