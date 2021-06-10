US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CFO Sells $861,160.00 in Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
US Foods stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,228. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.98. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $42.10.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on USFD. Piper Sandler began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.
About US Foods
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
