US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CFO Sells $861,160.00 in Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

US Foods stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,228. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of -52.66 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.98. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.44 and a 52 week high of $42.10.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of US Foods by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 994,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,127,000 after purchasing an additional 208,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the first quarter worth about $1,317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 58.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in US Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on USFD. Piper Sandler began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.