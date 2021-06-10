USDJ Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.86 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.86 million and $14.16 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00063072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.72 or 0.00200309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.30 or 0.00201840 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.86 or 0.01330256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,816.78 or 1.00039262 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002876 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.