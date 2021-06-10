USDJ (USDJ) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.33 Million

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.88 million and $15.33 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00062532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00183959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.61 or 0.00200132 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.33 or 0.01330330 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,625.07 or 0.99570828 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ launched on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.