USDK Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.71 million and $200.12 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00061880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00183226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00200093 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $473.46 or 0.01293620 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,650.82 or 1.00140448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002942 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars.

