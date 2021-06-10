USDX Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008763 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00011481 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000173 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 447.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000277 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

