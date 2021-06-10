UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.46. UTStarcom shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 73,010 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in UTStarcom by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,316,158 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 87,018 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of UTStarcom by 444.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,724 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 37,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of UTStarcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

