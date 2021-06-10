v.systems (VSYS) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One v.systems coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, v.systems has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. v.systems has a total market capitalization of $52.31 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (CRYPTO:VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,220,070,598 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,462,134 coins. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

