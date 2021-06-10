VAALCO Energy (LON:EGY) Shares Up 15%

Shares of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (LON:EGY) shot up 15% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 230 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 230 ($3.00). 231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.61).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of VAALCO Energy from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.17, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £133.24 million and a P/E ratio of 12.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 186.33.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

