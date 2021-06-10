Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) is AMS Capital Ltda’s 5th Largest Position

AMS Capital Ltda raised its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,955,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 587,948 shares during the quarter. Vale comprises about 5.4% of AMS Capital Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. AMS Capital Ltda’s holdings in Vale were worth $33,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vale by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vale by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vale by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vale by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VALE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. HSBC lifted their target price on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

Shares of NYSE VALE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.08. 676,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,413,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $113.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. Vale S.A. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $23.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

