Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.89. Valeo shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 5,981 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

