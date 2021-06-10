VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stake Cut by South State CORP.

South State CORP. reduced its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,516 shares during the period. South State CORP.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

GDX stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.62. The stock had a trading volume of 801,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,061,279. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $30.64 and a 1-year high of $45.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.83.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

