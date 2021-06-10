VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Position Boosted by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 91.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.62. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $63.40.

