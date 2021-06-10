Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Sei Investments Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,361,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,120 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned 1.32% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,197,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,237 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,464,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.02. 83,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,296,564. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $53.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38.

