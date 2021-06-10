Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,319 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 185,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,564. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38.

