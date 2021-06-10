Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Increased by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,666,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,686 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 9.8% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned about 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $180,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 110,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 34,891 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 116,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,669,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,873,000 after buying an additional 725,785 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,712,000 after buying an additional 36,427 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.10. The company had a trading volume of 70,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,296,564. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $53.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.38.

