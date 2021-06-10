Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Standard Family Office LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Standard Family Office LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71,298 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Standard Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $26,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 92,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 48,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 21,919 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 23,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,017,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,667,000 after acquiring an additional 800,420 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,817 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.75. 140,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,417,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.94. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

