Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 0.5% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

VGK stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.92. The company had a trading volume of 271,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,074,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.10. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $70.06.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

