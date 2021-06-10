Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 486,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.77% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $92,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,673,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,819,000 after buying an additional 87,647 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,835,000 after buying an additional 17,727 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,597,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 111,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $198.93 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.81 and a one year high of $204.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.75.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

