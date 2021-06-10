Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Financial Insights Inc.

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 5.6% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Financial Insights Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 442.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 95,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 77,972 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.7% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 98,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,429,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,660,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $2,827,000.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock remained flat at $$53.46 during trading hours on Thursday. 21,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,849. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $53.25 and a 52 week high of $54.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

