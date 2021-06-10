Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 485,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 4.03% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $89,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VONE. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 264,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,970,000 after purchasing an additional 211,260 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $29,582,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,932,000 after acquiring an additional 139,446 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $18,924,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $11,232,000.

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $196.81 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.91. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $136.18 and a 52 week high of $197.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

