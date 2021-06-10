Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by TAP Consulting LLC

TAP Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB stock traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $225.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,219. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $138.12 and a 1 year high of $228.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.