Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Standard Family Office LLC

Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 36.6% of Standard Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Standard Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $155,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after buying an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $807,313,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after acquiring an additional 839,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $305,321,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $388.50. The company had a trading volume of 215,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,030,163. The business’s 50 day moving average is $381.66. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $272.77 and a fifty-two week high of $389.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

