Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 14.4% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $172,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,300,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,021,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $220.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,342. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.85 and a fifty-two week high of $220.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.72.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

