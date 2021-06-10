Vanilla Network Hits 1-Day Volume of $7,434.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $9.96 million and $7,434.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.55 or 0.00043065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00062529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00185033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.36 or 0.00200349 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $469.07 or 0.01298807 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,937.58 or 0.99507777 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 825,507 coins and its circulating supply is 640,347 coins. Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

