Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Stake Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 156.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Varonis Systems by 5,114.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 1.14. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $75.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 38.26% and a negative net margin of 31.35%. The firm had revenue of $74.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRNS shares. DA Davidson cut their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $53,788.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $235,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,207. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

