Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTA. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. Vasta Platform has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.38 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Vasta Platform by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 383,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in Vasta Platform by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 308,966 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vasta Platform by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,116 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vasta Platform by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 177,361 shares during the period. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 316,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 68,898 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vasta Platform

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

