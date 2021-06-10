Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSTA. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
Shares of VSTA stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.52. Vasta Platform has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $22.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Vasta Platform by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 383,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 19,892 shares during the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its position in Vasta Platform by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,685,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,601,000 after purchasing an additional 308,966 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vasta Platform by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 196,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 74,116 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vasta Platform by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,885,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after purchasing an additional 177,361 shares during the period. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP boosted its holdings in Vasta Platform by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Ronit Capital LLP now owns 316,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 68,898 shares during the last quarter. 20.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Vasta Platform
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
