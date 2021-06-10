VAULT (VAULT) Price Reaches $5.25 on Top Exchanges

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 10th. One VAULT coin can currently be purchased for about $5.25 or 0.00014348 BTC on exchanges. VAULT has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $3,922.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, VAULT has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00061585 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.18 or 0.00175446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00200557 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $470.39 or 0.01285885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,596.45 or 1.00041571 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002924 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,455 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

