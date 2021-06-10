Vaxcyte (PCVX) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Review

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) is one of 197 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Vaxcyte to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Vaxcyte and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vaxcyte Competitors 1114 4438 9773 185 2.58

Vaxcyte presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.61%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 28.76%. Given Vaxcyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -23.46% -20.89% Vaxcyte Competitors -22,838.38% -121.87% -32.56%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vaxcyte and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A -$89.22 million -7.66 Vaxcyte Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 24.48

Vaxcyte’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

