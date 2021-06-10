Veil Hits Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Veil coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Veil has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $619.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veil has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,596.20 or 1.00059638 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00035401 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009360 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.86 or 0.00368720 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.35 or 0.00914177 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.52 or 0.00460766 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008476 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00070578 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

