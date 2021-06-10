Velas Price Tops $0.0726 (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 10th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0726 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $154.18 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001061 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000638 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001984 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

