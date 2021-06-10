Velas (VLX) Market Cap Reaches $162.51 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0765 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $162.51 million and $2.19 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000198 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001033 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000686 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001989 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

