Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.22.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VLDR. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

VLDR stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 0.90. Velodyne Lidar has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Velodyne Lidar’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anand Gopalan sold 440,672 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $4,340,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,993,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Sally Frykman sold 2,926 shares of Velodyne Lidar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $29,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,465,502 shares of company stock valued at $55,301,150. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at $14,392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 786,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after purchasing an additional 111,977 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 4,924.8% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 494,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 485,044 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 348,001 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Velodyne Lidar by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 202,205 shares during the period. 12.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

