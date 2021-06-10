Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Gap Up to $35.52

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.52, but opened at $36.52. Veracyte shares last traded at $35.49, with a volume of 4,159 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 52.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jens Holstein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, for a total transaction of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCYT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Veracyte by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Veracyte by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 25,318 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Veracyte by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000.

Veracyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

