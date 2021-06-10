Verasity 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $63.86 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last week, Verasity has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $68.48 million and approximately $63.86 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.00794365 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000628 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000581 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,875,884,232 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

