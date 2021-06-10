Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.22). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Verastem.

Get Verastem alerts:

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Verastem had a negative net margin of 53.00% and a negative return on equity of 38.76%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Verastem from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ VSTM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.40. 2,000,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,110. Verastem has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17. The company has a quick ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 10.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $756.44 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verastem by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verastem in the first quarter worth $123,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Verastem by 2.7% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 11,480,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,358,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Verastem by 67.8% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 17,019,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,038,000 after buying an additional 6,875,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Verastem by 64.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 841,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 328,372 shares during the last quarter. 57.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verastem (VSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.