Verge (XVG) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $33.81 Million

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 10th. Verge has a market cap of $497.10 million and approximately $33.81 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.11 or 0.00458375 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000483 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,456,958,844 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Buying and Selling Verge

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

