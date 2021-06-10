Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its stake in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,388 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.07% of Vericel worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,341,000 after buying an additional 3,967,236 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,223,000 after buying an additional 112,653 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,372,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after buying an additional 47,344 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,370,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,315,000 after buying an additional 104,498 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 958,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,242,000 after buying an additional 443,802 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $252,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,933.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $673,879.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,208,573 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Vericel from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vericel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Vericel from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $57.19 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $64.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.96 and a beta of 2.10.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Vericel had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

