VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Holdings Increased by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of VeriSign worth $24,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 66.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Shares of VRSN opened at $217.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.38. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $226.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.42% and a negative return on equity of 45.21%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total value of $134,455.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,333 shares in the company, valued at $12,794,760.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 843,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,778 shares of company stock worth $7,109,743 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.