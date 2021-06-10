Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 51,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,652,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total transaction of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,858,824.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,898 shares of company stock worth $7,070,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $169.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.17 and a 12-month high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

